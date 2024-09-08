Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,350 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for about 0.8% of Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Freshpet worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter worth $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $135.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.90. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $143.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 751.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

