Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Purchases 26,400 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Activity at Farmland Partners

In other news, Director John A. Good bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,465 shares in the company, valued at $877,619.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FPI opened at $10.13 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $487.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

