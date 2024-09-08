Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $32.03 million and $77,609.38 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00050287 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00037774 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00015040 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

