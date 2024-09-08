Poplar Forest Capital LLC Has $14.69 Million Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 63,144 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises 2.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.10% of Sun Communities worth $14,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,306 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,246,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,033,000 after purchasing an additional 767,126 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,027,000 after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,776,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Sun Communities stock traded up $3.77 on Friday, reaching $141.22. 1,502,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,154. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day moving average of $124.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

