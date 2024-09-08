Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 3.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $27,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $172,887,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $1.85 on Friday, hitting $200.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,954. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.52 and a 200 day moving average of $182.50. The stock has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $205.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

