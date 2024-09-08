Poplar Forest Capital LLC Takes $21.16 Million Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 948,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,160,000. Vishay Intertechnology accounts for about 3.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.69% of Vishay Intertechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,366.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSH traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,615,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.21. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

