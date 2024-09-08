Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 215 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $248,139,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $44,340,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,066,000 after buying an additional 458,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 445.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 512,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,191,000 after buying an additional 418,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2,723.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after buying an additional 413,545 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,812. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 84.78%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $141,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,789 shares in the company, valued at $5,626,742.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $141,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,742.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,201 shares of company stock worth $788,464. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

