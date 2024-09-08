Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 234,468 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 88,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.64. The stock had a trading volume of 159,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,899. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $89.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

