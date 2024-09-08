Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $322,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $4,559,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,781,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.01, for a total transaction of $12,293,259.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,257,998.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,568,247. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Down 3.5 %

KLAC stock traded down $25.26 on Friday, reaching $702.80. 1,390,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,352. KLA Co. has a one year low of $440.15 and a one year high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $751.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.