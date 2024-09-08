Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 8.4 %

Tesla stock traded down $19.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.73. 111,432,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,186,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.47 and a 200 day moving average of $193.60. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, July 1st. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.21.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

