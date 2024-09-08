Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $1,263,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in T-Mobile US by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,336,950 shares of company stock worth $239,882,745 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded down $4.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,337,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,616. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.