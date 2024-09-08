Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 21 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 31.8% in the second quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 128,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,041 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.3% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $615.12. 999,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $171.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $638.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.34.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,320,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total value of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total value of $42,581,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,308 shares of company stock valued at $67,651,926. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

View Our Latest Report on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.