Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 40 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Councilmark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $5,160,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,487,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,504,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $34,724,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,986,810 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 2.1 %

MCK traded down $10.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.17. 1,924,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $557.64. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $412.64 and a 1-year high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on McKesson from $670.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.93.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

