Prom (PROM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.36 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $5.09 or 0.00009442 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $92.82 million and $1.36 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Prom has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00008799 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00013494 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,890.66 or 1.00043392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008249 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.07885443 USD and is up 3.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,383,328.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.