Proton Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20.43 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Proton has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $20.43 million and approximately $357,137.28 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 29,450,393,358 coins and its circulating supply is 26,520,489,857 coins. Proton’s official message board is xprnetwork.org/news. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/xprnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official website is xprnetwork.org. Proton’s official Twitter account is @xprnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

