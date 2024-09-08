Qtum One Day Volume Reaches $24.73 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $223.84 million and $24.73 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.13 or 0.00003939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.26 or 0.04179153 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00041991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,308,010 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

