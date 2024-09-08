Qtum Price Tops $2.14 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.14 or 0.00003907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $224.89 million and approximately $24.68 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.59 or 0.04218255 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00011650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00013456 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002000 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,307,696 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

