Radio Caca Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $48.97 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001485 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002195 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,578,338,436 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.