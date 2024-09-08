Raub Brock Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after acquiring an additional 834,982 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after acquiring an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,390,000 after acquiring an additional 767,009 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,157,000 after acquiring an additional 630,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $108.15. 5,341,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,849. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.