Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,161,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,400,000. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $119.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,126. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

