Raub Brock Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for about 3.9% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $571.31. The stock had a trading volume of 755,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,527. The business’s 50 day moving average is $554.47 and its 200-day moving average is $543.08. The company has a market cap of $73.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $601.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $673.00 price objective (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $623.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

