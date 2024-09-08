Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $1,250.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,108.95.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.7 %

REGN stock opened at $1,131.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,113.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,020.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $124.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,134 shares in the company, valued at $55,984,717.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 9,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.43, for a total value of $9,203,857.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,984,717.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,625 shares of company stock valued at $22,298,963. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.