Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Repare Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS.

Separately, Lifesci Capital upgraded Repare Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Shares of RPTX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repare Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPTX. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 53.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,648 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

