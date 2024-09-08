Request 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $673,421.52 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Request has a total market cap of $74.68 million and $673,421.52 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0972 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008775 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00013404 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,418.08 or 1.00078837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007868 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,579,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,684,253 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,579,984.5848095 with 768,684,253.2886523 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09793299 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $592,563.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

