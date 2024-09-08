Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REYN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 122.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,588,000 after buying an additional 858,419 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $32.39 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

