Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at C$55.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$54.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The company has a market cap of C$6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$50.50 and a 52 week high of C$64.95.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

