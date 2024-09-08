Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3675 per share by the apparel retailer on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend payment by an average of 67.5% annually over the last three years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $6.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $150.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $163.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,532.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

