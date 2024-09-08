Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.78. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

