Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (SABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 10th

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $8.65.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.