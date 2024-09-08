Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

