Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $8.00.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
