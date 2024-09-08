Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4213 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.47. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $72.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.63% and a return on equity of 1,098.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

