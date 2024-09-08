Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4213 per share by the energy company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SBR opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.47. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $72.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.53.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.78 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.63% and a return on equity of 1,098.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on SBR
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile
Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sabine Royalty Trust
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.