SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its position in SB Financial Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

