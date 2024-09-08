Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.00

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter. Schaeffler had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

