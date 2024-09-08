Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 434.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. 2,790,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,827. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.97. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.03 and a 12-month high of $50.79.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

