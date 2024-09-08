Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Position Lessened by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.27. 258,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,482. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $79.59. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

