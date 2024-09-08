Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,259,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,725,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,713,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,540,000 after acquiring an additional 183,375 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 1,024,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,081 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 960,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SCHM stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 240,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,205. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average of $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.