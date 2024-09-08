Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,888 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after buying an additional 3,056,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,831,000. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after acquiring an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.00. 3,280,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

