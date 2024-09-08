Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. 2,099,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,769. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

