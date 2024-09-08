SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SenesTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SNES stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.38. SenesTech has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.68.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 168.64% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($84.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SenesTech will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

