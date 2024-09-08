Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.10.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -319.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sensata Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -436.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ST. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 180,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 227.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,581,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.