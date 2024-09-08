ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Reduced by Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd

Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd trimmed its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 2.0% of Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $825.04 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $863.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $799.33 and a 200-day moving average of $762.85.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOW. Truist Financial increased their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

