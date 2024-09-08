SES AI (NYSE:SES) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

SES AI Stock Down 3.9 %

SES opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $353.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.43. SES AI has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SES AI will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SES AI

Institutional Trading of SES AI

In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,842.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,979,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,393.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 825,506 shares in the company, valued at $965,842.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,276 shares of company stock worth $85,214. 15.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SES AI by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in SES AI by 1,039.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,299 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in SES AI by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 71,794 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SES AI by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,830,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,875,000 after acquiring an additional 82,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

