Shengfeng Development (NASDAQ:SFWL) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Shengfeng Development Limited (NASDAQ:SFWL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.28. 16,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 347,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.
Shengfeng Development Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52.
About Shengfeng Development
Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.
