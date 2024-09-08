Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Acquired by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.35% of Shift4 Payments worth $22,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $75.71 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

