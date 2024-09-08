Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.29

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.29 and traded as high as C$34.91. Sleep Country Canada shares last traded at C$34.86, with a volume of 45,320 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZZZ shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Canada cut Sleep Country Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.69.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$232.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.21 million. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.0671021 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

