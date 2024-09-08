SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.43

Shares of SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.47, with a volume of 474914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
SMC Stock Down 6.9 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76.
SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. SMC had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SMC Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SMC Company Profile
SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment.
