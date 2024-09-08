Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $96.51 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $96.51 million and $4.87 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Smooth Love Potion Token Profile

Smooth Love Potion was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 41,271,918,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,271,920,380 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@axieinfinity. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) serves as a pivotal component of the Axie Infinity ecosystem, facilitating the breeding of Axies and providing a pathway for players to earn through gameplay. Its introduction by Sky Mavis represents a significant leap forward in the blending of gaming with blockchain technology, marking Axie Infinity as a key player in the burgeoning field of play-to-earn gaming. The ability of SLP to transcend the in-game economy and enter the wider cryptocurrency market underscores its value and potential within the digital assets space.”

