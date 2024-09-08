SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Reaches $0.0107

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $177,495.03 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000740 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

