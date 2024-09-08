SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is Emory University’s 2nd Largest Position

Emory University lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 626,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 16.9% of Emory University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Emory University owned approximately 0.46% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $26,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

