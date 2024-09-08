SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Sold by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HYMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,924,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYMB opened at $26.12 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

